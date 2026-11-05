Man arrested over illegal numbers game in Quezon City

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Quezon City over an alleged illegal basketball numbers game after police recovered cash, betting materials and an improvised firearm.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested a 32-year-old man for his alleged involvement in an illegal numbers game during an operation along NIA Road, Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City, on Wednesday afternoon.

The operation was conducted by the Kamuning Police Station (PS 10) at around 2:55 p.m. on 4 November, following information from a concerned citizen about a man allegedly collecting bets on a basketball-based numbers game locally known as “Ending.”

“Upon reaching the area, the operatives spotted the suspect talking with another man. An undercover police officer subsequently engaged the suspect in a betting transaction, during which the latter allegedly accepted a bet, leading to his arrest,” the police report said.

A search yielded P540 in cash, a basketball ending card, an improvised firearm locally known as a “pen gun,” and one live .38-caliber ammunition. The QCPD said the items were found inside a black sling bag.

Records verification showed that the suspect had previous police records involving alleged violations of Presidential Decree No. 1602, or the Illegal Gambling Law, in 2016, and Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, in 2024 and 2025.