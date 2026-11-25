The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has condemned the Court of Appeals' freeze order covering 128 assets belonging to party acting chairman Alfonso Cusi and Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste, alleging that the move was politically motivated.

In a statement, PDP-Laban national spokesperson Ferdinand Topacio expressed the party's support for Cusi and Leviste, describing the freeze order as a "witch-hunt" intended to harass and silence critics of the Marcos administration.

The freeze order covers 86 bank accounts, 14 properties, vehicles and an e-wallet linked to billions of pesos in alleged transactions.

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Topacio questioned the scope and timing of the order, describing it as a "demolition job" rather than a legitimate investigation.

He also accused the administration of weaponizing the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and regulatory agencies against opposition figures while allegedly sparing government allies.

"We will not be cowed. We will not be silenced," Topacio said.

The party called on the Court of Appeals to immediately lift the freeze order and resist what it described as political persecution.

“We call on the Administration to stop hiding behind legal processes to eliminate its critics. To Secretary Cusi and Congressman Leviste: The entire PDP-LABAN is behind you. We believe in your innocence. We will fight with you — in the courts, in Congress, and in the court of public opinion — until your names are cleared and this harassment ends.”

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PDP-Laban also stressed the importance of due process, maintaining that it would continue to oppose what it considers the persecution of administration critics.