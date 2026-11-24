Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. has directed all superintendents of operating prisons and penal farms (OPPFs) nationwide to assist persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in organizing cooperatives to secure sustainable livelihoods after their release.

The directive forms a core pillar of BuCor’s reintegration program and follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent visit to the New Bilibid Prison, where he underscored the need to prepare PDLs for productive lives beyond incarceration.

Under the initiative, PDLs will leverage and expand the vocational skills they acquired inside correctional facilities by establishing member-owned enterprises.

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“By organizing themselves into cooperatives, former PDLs will run their respective cooperatives like Small Medium Enterprises and they do their own book keeping and management procedures so that they will have stronger chances of finding employment and sustaining a livelihood after their release,” Catapang said.

To ensure these enterprises are professionally managed and market-ready, BuCor has tapped the University of the Philippines and the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA to deliver short management courses to participating PDLs.

The training will focus on business operations, brand development, and elevating PDL-made products to meet global quality standards.

Through cooperative ownership and academic mentorship, BuCor aims to curb recidivism by giving returning citizens structured employment pathways and competitive business skills upon completing their sentences

He explained that cooperative membership could help former PDLs work collectively, access livelihood opportunities, and build enterprises based on their training and experience.

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The initiative is also expected to promote self-reliance and encourage PDLs to become productive members of their communities.

To support the program, BuCor will provide commercial spaces within the land areas of OPPFs.

These spaces may be used by the cooperatives to establish shops, display and sell their products, or offer services to the public.

The proposed establishments may feature items produced by PDLs, including handicrafts, agricultural products, food products, and other goods created through institutional livelihood and skills-training programs.

Catapang instructed prison superintendents to guide PDLs in forming and managing the cooperatives, ensuring that the organizations are properly structured and compliant with relevant rules and regulations.

The initiative highlights BuCor’s continuing efforts to strengthen rehabilitation and reintegration programs.

Rather than focusing solely on confinement, the bureau aims to equip PDLs with practical skills, work experience, and opportunities that can help them rebuild their lives after release.