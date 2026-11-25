The Department of Justice (DOJ) has called for stronger collaboration between government agencies and civil society organizations to address barriers preventing vulnerable Filipinos from accessing justice.

During the Second Justice and Human Rights Summit, Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida emphasized the importance of collective action in ensuring that the country's legal system reaches underserved communities.

In a keynote address delivered on his behalf by Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez, Vida stressed the need for government institutions to address the concerns of those unable to seek legal assistance.

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“There are those who continue to suffer in silence, those whose circumstances prevent them from seeking redress, and those whose voices remain unheard,” Vida stated in his message.

Vida said multisectoral summits provide a platform for government institutions and advocacy groups to coordinate their efforts and address concerns at the grassroots level.

Through stronger coordination, the DOJ aims to improve access to legal remedies and strengthen the protection of marginalized sectors.