The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the cancellation of a man's life insurance policy after he failed to disclose a previous cancer diagnosis, ruling that insurers need not prove an intent to deceive to rescind an insurance contract.

In a Jan. 28, 2026, decision penned by Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao, the SC en banc dismissed the complaint filed by the heirs of Indalicio Monera against Manila Bankers Life Insurance Corporation (MB Life) and Meycauayan Rural Bank Inc.

Monera had secured loans from Meycauayan Bank backed by a land mortgage and group credit life insurance from MB Life, which would settle his outstanding loans in the event of his death.

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When applying for a second credit life insurance policy, Monera signed a declaration stating that he had not been sick for seven consecutive days or consulted a doctor in the past five years.

Less than a month after obtaining the policy, Monera died.

When the bank filed an insurance claim, MB Life denied it after discovering that Monera had undergone surgery to remove a mass and had been diagnosed with cancer that had spread near his right collarbone before his application.

The High Court ruled that Monera's failure to disclose material health information entitled MB Life to rescind the policy, regardless of whether he intended to defraud the insurer.

Monera's heirs challenged the denial of the insurance claims, but both the Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals ruled against them.

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They subsequently appealed to the SC, arguing that MB Life could no longer cancel the policy under the two-year incontestability rule and that the insurer had failed to establish Monera's intent to commit fraud.

The SC disagreed.

Under the Insurance Code, an insurer may rescind a policy when an applicant fails to disclose material information, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

Information is considered material if it could influence the insurer's decision to issue a policy or determine its terms.

The SC explained that Monera's undisclosed surgery, medical consultations and cancer diagnosis were material to MB Life's assessment of his application.

The Court clarified that concealment is treated in the same manner as making a false statement, even without an actual intent to deceive.

It also ruled that the incontestability rule, which generally prevents insurers from challenging life insurance policies after they have been in force for two years, did not apply to Monera's short-term policies.

His first policy had a two-month term, while the second lasted three months.

The High Court acknowledged a gap in the law concerning insurance policies in force for less than two years, leaving it to Congress to determine the requirements for such policies.

In his dissenting opinion, Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen argued that MB Life should have exercised greater diligence in evaluating Monera's application before approving the insurance.

He maintained that the policy, being a contract of adhesion, should be interpreted in favor of the insured and strictly against the insurer.

In a separate concurring opinion, Associate Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando noted that Monera died about a month after the policy was issued, meaning the two-year incontestability period had not yet set in.