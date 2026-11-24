The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has ordered heightened security around banks, automated teller machines (ATMs), remittance centers and other financial establishments across Metro Manila ahead of the Christmas season.

NCRPO acting regional director Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano directed police units to intensify patrols and increase police visibility in commercial centers, business districts and areas with a high concentration of financial institutions.

The measures aim to prevent robbery, theft and other crimes as cash transactions and public activity increase during the holiday rush.

Abrahano also instructed police units to coordinate closely with bank management, business owners and private security personnel to strengthen security arrangements, exchange information and ensure swift responses to suspicious activities.

Meanwhile, the NCRPO reminded the public to remain vigilant when conducting financial transactions, particularly when withdrawing cash from ATMs.

Authorities advised ATM users to inspect machines for suspicious attachments, shield their personal identification numbers when entering them and avoid accepting assistance from strangers.

The public was also urged to report suspicious individuals loitering near financial establishments.

Abrahano further advised residents against displaying large amounts of cash in public and encouraged extra caution when withdrawing or carrying money, particularly in crowded areas.