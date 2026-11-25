Instead of driving them away, Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto had the individuals and families who had been living on the town's sidewalks picked up and temporarily housed at the local government's reception and action center.

"Two days ago, when I passed by Marcos Highway, near the creek separating Metro Manila and Cainta, an estimated 50 or more individuals–including children–were seen living on the sidewalk," Nieto said in a social media post.

"I know they're not from Cainta; they just arrive when the Christmas season is approaching," the mayor further said, noting that personal belongins and trash are scattered on the sidewalk.

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Nieto called on town security to rescue the street dwellers and bring them to the municipality's temporary shelter.

"I chose not to press charges against them out of compassion, and instead allowed them to stay temporarily at our reception and action center while I determine the best course of action," Nieto said.

"If we simply drive them away, they will only return to the area to ask for alms. I have been receiving numerous complaints from our commuters. Personnel will be stationed in the area until the Christmas season ends," the mayor added.

Nieto wrote a letter to the mayor where these street dwellers live, asking that social welfare workers pick them up and bring them back to their provinces.