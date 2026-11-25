The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) opened the National Science, Technology and Innovation Week (NSTW) 2026 on Wednesday, with General Santos City in the SOCCSKSARGEN Region hosting the celebration.

With the theme, “Science, Technology, and Digital Innovation: Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy, and National Resilience,” officials from DOST, the General Santos City local government, and participants gathered to engage with innovations from DOST-attached agencies and regional offices, underscoring the role of science and technology in advancing national development and improving people's lives.

“The decision of DOST SOCCSKSARGEN to host this national celebration is a testament to the region's commitment to harnessing science, technology, and innovation to address local challenges and create opportunities for its communities,” DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in his keynote address.

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“This year’s NSTW is an opportunity to bring science closer to the farmers, fisherfolk, and people who work to secure food supply, families who need access to safe water and reliable energy, entrepreneurs who sustain local industries, and communities working to protect themselves against various challenges like earthquakes, El Niño, and other threats,” he added.

Solidum, however, recalled the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Sarangani on 8 June 2026, which was felt in General Santos City and nearby provinces, underscoring the vulnerability of communities to natural hazards.

“This served as a stark reminder of how vulnerable our communities can be to natural hazards,” Solidum said. “It reinforced the importance of science, technology, and innovation in helping communities prepare for natural hazards, minimize their impacts, and safeguard lives and livelihoods.”

General Santos drives tuna industry

The DOST recognized General Santos City for its thriving tuna industry, which contributes significantly to the country's fisheries production, processing, and seafood exports.

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DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho Mabborang said the General Santos Fishport Complex handled approximately 291,000 metric tons of fish in 2024, representing nearly half of the combined volume handled by the country's major regional fish ports.

“General Santos City and the wider SOCCSKSARGEN region have the potential to become leading growth centers for the Philippine blue economy,” Mabborang said.

“It is where scientific research, sustainable fisheries, aquaculture, marine resource management, food processing, and value-adding industries work together to generate economic opportunities,” the undersecretary added.

In a Daily Tribune interview, DOST-SOCCSKSARGEN Regional Director Sammy Malawan said the blue economy also encompasses research activities that help monitor fish supply, particularly tuna, and support sustainable fisheries in the region.

In the blue economy, we aim to maximize our vast [marine] resources, which are very rich in our area, so we have many projects to undertake,” he added.

Malawan said the DOST and its regional office in SOCCSKSARGEN have provided training and equipment to fisherfolk in the region to support fish processing and value-adding activities, noting that these initiatives will continue next year.

NSTW goes beyond NCR

The DOST has traditionally held the National Science, Technology and Innovation Week (NSTW) in the National Capital Region but has expanded its venues to other cities across the country to broaden public access to the national celebration.

Previous host cities were Iloilo City, Iloilo province in 2023; Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, in 2024; and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, in 2025, before General Santos City, South Cotabato, hosted the 2026 edition.

“We already had the plan that we will move it from different places all over the Philippines,” DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said during the NSTW press conference.

“For this week, the DOST-SOCCSKSARGEN region is hosting it,” he added.

Under Proclamation No. 780, series of 2019, the fourth week of November is declared National Science and Technology Week.

The DOST leads the nationwide celebration in coordination with the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and Professional Regulation Commission. Other government agencies are enjoined to participate, while local government units and the private sector are encouraged to support the celebration.