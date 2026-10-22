QCPD arrests 2 suspects for illegal possession of firearms

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported Thursday the arrest of two suspects for alleged illegal possession of firearms during an anti-criminality patrol in Barangay Balingasa, Quezon City on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified ages 28 years old and 31 years old, both residents of Barangay Unang Sigaw, Quezon City.

La Loma Police Station encountered the suspects along A. Bonifacio Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. on 21 October while conducting patrol operations.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly handling improvised firearms locally known as “sumpak” when officers approached and apprehended them.

Operatives recovered from the suspects were two improvised firearms, each loaded with one live 12-gauge ammunition.

Police records also showed that the 28-year-old suspect had eight previous case entries involving Robbery (snatching), alleged violations of Republic Act (RA) No. 10883 (New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016), RA No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), Presidential Decree (PD) No. 1602 (Illegal Gambling) and Theft.

The 31-year-old suspect, meanwhile, had nine previous case entries involving robbery, alleged violations of the comprehensive dangerous drugs, illegal gambling, and theft.