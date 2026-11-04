Police identify suspect in fatal convenience store robbery in Rizal

Two witnesses reportedly identify alleged gunman in robbery-homicide that claimed the life of a 29-year-old security guard in Morong

A still image from CCTV footage showing the robbery incident at a convenience store in Morong, Rizal, on 3 November, which resulted in the death of a 29-year-old security guard. Police have identified one of the two suspects in the case.

MORONG, RIZAL — Police have identified one of two suspects in a robbery-homicide incident that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old security guard at a convenience store in Morong, Rizal, in the early hours of 3 November.

The Morong Municipal Police Station identified the suspect following a follow-up investigation that included a thorough review of available closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and interviews with witnesses.

According to police, the identified individual was allegedly the gunman who shot the security guard during the robbery.

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Two witnesses reportedly positively identified the suspect after comparing his identity with records and photographs from the Police Rogues Gallery.

Authorities also disclosed that the suspect had a previously recorded case involving reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and multiple physical injuries.

Police are currently preparing the necessary documents for the filing of appropriate charges against the identified suspect.

Meanwhile, follow-up operations are ongoing to locate and apprehend the second suspect and other individuals who may have been involved in the crime.

Rizal Police Provincial Office Provincial Director PCOL Atty. Eleazar R. Barber Jr. said the Rizal Police Provincial Office, through the Morong police, is conducting a thorough investigation to identify and hold all those responsible for the incident accountable.