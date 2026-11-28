House prosecutors are preparing to question Vice President Sara Duterte under oath should she take the witness stand in her impeachment trial next week, as the defense is scheduled to present only two more witnesses over four hearing days.

Manila Rep. Joel Chua, a member of the House prosecution panel, said the defense's schedule for the 1 to 4 December hearings leaves open three possible scenarios: another postponement, the defense resting its case, or Duterte making an unexpected appearance as a defense witness.

“Kung makikita po ninyo, apat lamang. Apat yung trial date na susunod, December 1 to 4. Pero ang testigo na kanilang ipapresenta ay dadalawa lamang,” Chua said during a news forum in Quezon City.

He said the defense could seek another postponement if its witnesses are unavailable, or formally rest its case if the two witnesses are its final presenters.

A third possibility, he said, is for Duterte herself to testify, which would give prosecutors an opportunity to question her directly on the allegations against her.

“Meron silang surprise witness in the person of the respondent, the Hon. Vice President,” Chua said.

He stressed that the prosecution panel was prepared regardless of the defense's next move, including the possibility of Duterte taking the stand.

“Handa po ang Panel of Prosecutors. At kung saka-sakali naman po nauupo ang ating Vice Presidente bilang testigo ng defense, eh nakahanda po kami na cross siya,” he said.

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Chua added that a lawyer had already been assigned to handle the cross-examination of the Vice President should she testify.

The impeachment proceedings have narrowed to Article II, which concerns allegations of unexplained wealth, undeclared assets and prohibited interests, after the prosecution withdrew three other articles of impeachment.