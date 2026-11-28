A 32-year-old provincial-level most wanted person was arrested in Barangay Libid, Binangonan, Rizal, on 27 November under a warrant for the service of sentence in an illegal drugs case. (Photo courtesy of Rizal PPO)

BINANGONAN, Rizal — A provincial-level most wanted person was arrested Friday night, 27 November, during a police operation in Barangay Libid, Binangonan, Rizal.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the arrested individual as alias “AL,” 32.

Operatives of the Rizal Provincial Intelligence Unit, together with warrant personnel of the Binangonan Municipal Police Station, carried out the arrest.

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The operation was conducted by virtue of a warrant issued on 24 November by the Regional Trial Court Branch 67 in Binangonan for the service of sentence in connection with a violation of Section 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said two alternative recording devices were used during the operation in compliance with existing procedures for the implementation of arrest warrants.

The arrested individual was informed of the reason for his arrest and his constitutional rights.

He remains in the custody of the Binangonan Municipal Police Station pending further legal procedures.