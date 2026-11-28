Oman reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy, peaceful dispute resolution and respect for international law during its National Day celebration at the Makati Shangri-La.

Omani Ambassador to the Philippines Nasser Said Abdullah Al Manwari emphasized that dialogue remains essential to building trust and overcoming differences, while the peaceful settlement of disputes is fundamental to maintaining peace and stability.

“Guided by these principles, Oman continues to pursue a balanced foreign policy founded on respect for the sovereignty and independence of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and adherence to the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” he said.

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The ambassador also underscored the need to prevent further regional escalation, safeguard civilians and protect freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), taking into account the interests of countries that depend on vital maritime corridors.

PHOTO: VA ANGELES

On the Middle East conflict, Al Manwari reiterated Oman's support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of 4 June 1967, consistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the two-state solution.

The envoy also called on the UN, particularly the Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, emphasizing the need for the consistent application of international law.

On the domestic front, Al Manwari highlighted the implementation of Oman Vision 2040, the country's long-term development strategy, citing improvements in economic and financial performance, as well as in its legislative and investment environment.

He noted that nine indicators under the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals had already met their targets.

Oman-Philippines relations

Oman and the Philippines marked 46 years of diplomatic relations in October 2026, with both countries seeking to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy and other sectors.

Al Manwari cited the Third Oman-Philippines Strategic Majlis held in Manila in July, which gathered more than 200 government and private-sector representatives to explore opportunities in trade, investment, tourism, energy, logistics, agriculture and technology.

Bilateral cooperation also covers agreements on diplomatic visa exemptions, health, agriculture and fisheries, trade and the recognition of seafarers' certificates.

Meanwhile, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary for Migration Affairs Ezzedin H. Tago recognized Oman's role in promoting peace in the Middle East.

“Oman stands as a model of peace and stability, innovation, dialogue, and cooperation in the Gulf region and beyond,” Tago said.

He noted that bilateral trade increased nearly fivefold in 2025, placing Oman among the Philippines' top 40 trading partners.

Negotiations on the Philippines-Oman Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement have also concluded, although the agreement has yet to be signed and enter into force.

Tago also cited visa-free travel for Filipinos to Oman as a measure facilitating tourism, business and people-to-people exchanges.