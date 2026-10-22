Rizal capitol employee arrested for allegedly shooting wife

A Rizal provincial capitol employee was arrested after allegedly shooting and wounding his wife outside the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Thursday, 22 October, following a discussion about financial support for their children.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office said the shooting occurred at around 11:45 a.m. in Barangay San Roque.

Police identified the suspect only by the alias “Jojo,” a capitol employee assigned to the area, and his wife as “Rosalyn,” a resident of Taytay, Rizal.

An initial investigation showed that the couple had spoken at the Human Resources office about financial support for their children.

After the discussion, the suspect allegedly returned to his post, drew a firearm, and fired several shots, wounding his wife.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose her condition.

Personnel of the Antipolo Component City Police Station, assisted by the Rizal Provincial Government Security Group, arrested the suspect and recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Rizal police director Col. Eleazar R. Barber Jr. went to the police station’s custodial facility to oversee investigative procedures.

The Rizal Provincial Forensic Unit examined the scene to help investigators gather evidence.