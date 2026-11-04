Malacañang on Wednesday dismissed allegations that former House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez has been secretly leaving the Quezon City Jail in Payatas, citing an initial investigation by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) that found no evidence of unauthorized movements.

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro read a BJMP statement denying claims made by columnist Ramon Tulfo that Romualdez had been receiving special treatment while in detention.

“The BJMP takes these allegations seriously. On November 3, 2026, BJMP Jail Director Efren Nemeño ordered an immediate investigation. Initial CCTV verification by BJMP National Headquarters shows no recorded power or CCTV interruption at the Quezon City Jail male dormitory and no recorded movement of Representative Martin Romualdez outside the facility during the period examined,” Castro said, quoting the agency.

Tulfo had alleged in a Facebook post that Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory Superintendent Maria Lourdes Pacion deliberately shut off electricity at the facility whenever Romualdez left or returned to prevent security cameras from recording his movements.

He also claimed that the former House Speaker used the jail's back stairs, where an ambulance supposedly waited to transport him.

The BJMP, however, said its preliminary review found no power interruptions, CCTV disruptions or unauthorized movements during the period examined.

Despite the initial findings, Castro said the agency would continue investigating the allegations.

“The BJMP reiterates that all PDL are subject to the same custodial rules and that any movement outside the jail requires a proper court order. We welcome relevant information from the public and will cooperate with any investigation by other government agencies. The BJMP assures the public of its commitment to professionalism, transparency and equal treatment of all PDL without distinction or special privilege," the BJMP said.

Castro also warned jail personnel against violating their duties and questioned the motives of individuals spreading what she described as misinformation.

“Ano po ba ang inyong nais, anong motibo? Ang motibo dito ay sirain ang gobyerno, sirain ang mga ahensiya na tumutupad sa kanilang tungkulin. So huwag po nating palabasin na ganoon dahil alam natin na si Speaker Romualdez ay isa sa malaking—sinasabing isa sa big fish na tinututukan para malaman natin ang katotohanan. But still, sabi nga natin, lahat po ng may kaso sa ngayon ay hindi naman nangangahulugan na lahat sila ay maaari nang guilty. Depende po iyan sa kanilang magiging depensa,” Castro stressed.

Romualdez remains detained at the Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory in connection with a P7.44-billion plunder case arising from alleged irregularities in government flood control projects.