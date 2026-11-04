Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez attended his arraignment hearing at the Sandiganbayan Third Division on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, through videoconferencing, entering a not guilty plea for the crime of plunder.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has summoned two Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) officials to a hearing Thursday, 5 November, following allegations that former House Speaker Martin Romualdez had been secretly leaving his detention facility without court authorization.

According to the division's clerk of court, summons were issued to Jail Superintendent Maria Lourdes Pacion and medical officer Henry Fabro of the New Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory in Payatas.

The officials are expected to testify about Romualdez's detention status amid claims that the Leyte lawmaker has been receiving special treatment while facing a P7.44-billion plunder charge.

The controversy erupted Tuesday, 3 November, after broadcaster Ramon Tulfo alleged on social media that Romualdez had been allowed to leave the jail aboard an ambulance.

Citing unnamed sources, Tulfo claimed that Pacion ordered electricity shut off at the facility to create the appearance of a power interruption and prevent surveillance cameras from recording Romualdez's movements.

He urged authorities to examine the jail's power interruption logs to determine whether the alleged outages coincided with Romualdez's departures and returns.

The claims have not been independently substantiated.

The BJMP denied finding evidence supporting the allegations but launched an investigation following the reports.

In a statement Wednesday, the agency said BJMP Director Efren Nemeño ordered an immediate inquiry on 3 November.

An initial review of surveillance footage by BJMP National Headquarters found no recorded power interruptions, CCTV disruptions or unauthorized movement by Romualdez outside the facility during the period examined.

The agency maintained that all persons deprived of liberty are subject to the same detention regulations and that any movement outside the facility requires a court order.

“The BJMP assures the public of its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and equal treatment of all PDL, without distinction or special privilege,” it said.

The bureau also welcomed information from individuals who may have knowledge of the alleged irregularities and pledged to cooperate with other government agencies.

Romualdez has been detained at the Quezon City facility since 14 September following the filing of a plunder case involving alleged kickbacks from flood control and other government infrastructure projects.

The Office of the Ombudsman accused Romualdez, former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co and two other individuals of involvement in an alleged scheme to amass at least P7.44 billion in unlawful financial benefits.

Romualdez has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing, while Co and the two other accused remain at large.