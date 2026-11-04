Joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Philippine National Police (PNP) seized approximately 200 kilograms of shabu worth P1.36 billion at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) in North Harbor, Manila, on Wednesday, 4 November.

The illegal drugs, which originated from Laos, were concealed in 200 vacuum-sealed plastic bags packed inside 50 cardboard boxes.

PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez said the seizure followed intelligence-sharing with foreign counterparts amid intensified regional efforts to combat transnational drug trafficking.

“This significant seizure demonstrates the importance of intelligence-sharing and close coordination with our international counterparts. Following the shabu seizure in Laos, this operation further highlights the need for stronger regional cooperation to prevent drug syndicates from exploiting international shipping routes to bring illegal drugs into our country,” Nerez said during a press conference at MICP.

The operation followed an earlier interception of 521 kilograms of shabu in Laos, highlighting efforts to disrupt cross-border drug trafficking networks.

Nerez said Philippine authorities received intelligence information from foreign counterparts in September about a suspected drug shipment bound for the country.

The container arrived at Manila North Harbor on 6 October and underwent X-ray examination, K-9 inspection and testing using a Raman spectrometer on 14 October.

The examinations yielded positive results for methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.

After the prescribed period elapsed without anyone claiming the shipment, authorities initiated abandonment proceedings and opened the cargo, leading to the confiscation of the illegal drugs.

PDEA is conducting backtracking investigations to identify the consignee and other individuals behind the shipment.