The bureau disclosed the development Wednesday, 14 October, as authorities continued investigating the intended destination and people allegedly behind the shipment.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has identified at least 10 persons and entities of interest in the Philippines believed to have possible links to the seizure of ₱3.54 billion worth of suspected shabu in Laos.

Philippine drug enforcement officials said Monday that the arrest of a Filipino national carrying 521 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine…

“We already identified POIs,” the NBI said.

The bureau said it was coordinating with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and other law enforcement partners to identify those allegedly involved in arranging the shipment.

“Together with PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) and our partner agencies, we want to assure the public that we will find everyone responsible or conspired to try to bring the drugs in the country,” the NBI said.

The investigation stemmed from the seizure of 521 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine aboard a private Learjet at Luang Prabang International Airport in Laos on 1 October.

Authorities reportedly discovered that the aircraft had been chartered to transport the illegal drugs to the Philippines.

PDEA estimated the seized narcotics to be worth ₱3.54 billion.

The agency also reported that Lao authorities arrested a Filipino identified as Dibaroson Fahad, a resident of Marawi City.

Investigators are tracking another Filipino known by the alias “Boyet,” who allegedly arranged the charter flight before leaving the Philippines for Hong Kong two days before the seizure.

PDEA said the two suspects were believed to have links to the Samgor transnational drug syndicate.

Investigators are also examining suspected logistical connections and front businesses in Davao City that may have been used for money laundering and drug distribution.

Authorities have yet to establish the individual roles of all persons and entities under investigation.

The NBI said it would continue working with domestic and foreign counterparts to identify those responsible for the shipment.