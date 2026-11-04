672 new officers graduate at PCG Academy in Bataan

672 new officers completed the Coast Guard Officers’ Course (CGOC) Class 31-2025 "Bravo" and CGOC Class 34-2026 "Alpha" at the Philippine Coast Guard Academy in Bagac, Bataan, on 29 October 2026.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Coast Guard Education, Training and Doctrine Command (CGETDC) trained the officers, who are expected to boost the country's inter-agency territorial defense and maritime security operations.

PCG Commandant Admiral Rommel A. Supangan led the joint graduation ceremony and served as the keynote speaker.

CGOC Class 31-2025 "Bravo" is composed of 649 students, while CGOC Class 34-2026 "Alpha" consists of 23. These classes are expected to strengthen PCG capabilities and uphold the institution’s mandate to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests and deliver responsive public services.

"Through its commitment to quality education, progressive training, and leadership development, the PCG, through the CGETDC, reaffirms its vital role in shaping a new generation of multi-capable, competent, and mission-ready PCG officers," the academe stated.

During the ceremony, Admiral Supangan was joined by Vice Admiral Tito Alvin G. Andal, Commander of the CGETDC, and Captain John A. Barrameda (MNSA), Superintendent of the Philippine Coast Guard Academy.

Their presence served as a strong testament to the Coast Guard leadership's unwavering support for the Commandant's guidance and vision in steering the institution toward excellence.

"You are now part of a mission that carries the trust of our entire nation. May you stand with integrity, lead with purpose, and remain steadfast in your commitment to protect our people, safeguard our waters, and uphold the honor and tradition of the Philippine Coast Guard," Supangan said.

Graduates who excelled from CGOC Class 31-2025 "Bravo" include Ensign Jeremy B. Igo, who was conferred the Presidential Saber Sword presented by Admiral Supangan on behalf of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. He also received the Commandant's Certificate of Distinction for graduating with the highest overall grade in academic and non-academic subjects, alongside CGETDC certificates of distinction, recognition, and merit.

Another renowned officer is Ensign Benjie D. Bartolata, who earned the Deputy Commandant for Operations Certificate of Merit for securing the second-highest overall grade, along with CGETDC certificates of distinction, recognition, and merit. Additionally, Ensign Jessa Mae L. Paculba was awarded the Deputy Commandant for Administration Certificate of Excellence for securing the third-highest overall grade, as well as the CGETDC Certificate of Recognition for the highest academic grade, alongside CGETDC certificates of distinction, recognition, and merit.

Graduates who excelled from CGOC Class 34-2026 "Alpha" include Ensign Jhon Lim Fred A. Villares, who received the Commandant’s Award of Excellence for graduating with the highest overall grade in both academic and non-academic subjects, plus the CGETDC Certificate of Recognition for academic excellence. Ensign Yvann Pitt B. Bumolyad earned the Deputy Commandant for Operations Award of Excellence for securing the second-highest overall grade, while Ensign Arlyn P. Bangsoy was given the Deputy Commandant for Administration Award of Excellence for securing the second-highest overall grade.