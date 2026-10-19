Newly appointed Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Vice Adm. Rommel Supangan has pledged to strengthen maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea while pursuing organizational reforms, modernization and closer international cooperation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated Supangan to replace Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan, who retired after leading the Coast Guard.

During the change of command ceremony in Port Area, Manila, on Monday, 19 October, Supangan outlined four strategic priorities that will guide his leadership amid growing maritime security challenges.

These include institutional transformation and good governance, effective maritime governance, modernization and capacity building, and strategic partnerships and cooperation.

“The PCG's sovereign patrols, particularly in the West Philippine Sea, will support the whole-of-government approach to assert our sovereignty and sovereign rights. We will stand on what is ours, and we will do so with dignity, integrity, and absolute resolve,” Supangan said.

The new commandant emphasized that the Coast Guard must remain capable of responding to emerging maritime threats while maintaining its responsibilities in maritime safety, security and environmental protection.

Under his first priority, Supangan intends to strengthen transparency, accountability and organizational reforms across Coast Guard units.

His second priority focuses on effective maritime governance, particularly protecting the country's maritime interests and sustaining patrols in the West Philippine Sea.

The third calls for modernizing Coast Guard assets and improving personnel capabilities to address evolving maritime challenges.

His fourth priority seeks stronger coordination with government agencies, international partners and maritime stakeholders.

“As we face an era defined by shifting geopolitical tides and escalating maritime vulnerabilities, the PCG must stand as an unyielding vanguard, resolute in action, governance, and compassionate in service,” Supangan said.

Experienced Coast Guard officer

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Supangan is a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy's Marilag Class of 1995.

He earned a Master of Science in Maritime Affairs, major in Marine Environment and Ocean Management, from the World Maritime University in Sweden in 2008.

Before his appointment, Supangan held several senior positions in the Coast Guard, including commander of the Marine Environmental Protection Command from February to October 2026.

He also served as Coast Guard Fleet commander beginning in June 2025 and acting director of the Coast Guard Strategic Studies and International Affairs Center from June 2025 to February 2026.

Castro said Supangan received several distinctions throughout his career, including the PMA Cavalier Award for Coast Guard Operations in the senior officer category and the Coast Guard District Palawan Award of Commandant.