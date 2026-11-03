DOT pushes inter-agency efforts to make wellness tourism affordable

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is pushing for inter-agency collaboration to make wellness tourism and travel more affordable for both local and foreign tourists.

Tourism Undersecretary Rodolfo Azurin Jr. stressed the importance of prioritizing personal health and wellness amid demanding work schedules, emphasizing that self-care allows individuals to serve more effectively and enjoy their eventual retirement.

The DOT-Cordillera, in collaboration with the UPNorth Business Club, gathered tourism stakeholders, tourism establishments, transient house and accommodation owners, wellness practitioners, and entrepreneurs for the 2nd North Luzon Alternative Health and Wellness Bazaar, which runs from 3 to 5 November 2026 at the Newtown Convention Center in Navy Base, Baguio City.

The three-day event features health and wellness discussions, free health assessments, alternative and complementary wellness services, culinary competitions, product demonstrations, discussions on sustainable wellness entrepreneurship, fashion presentations, and workshops.

The gathering also provides an opportunity for tourism and wellness stakeholders to promote health, well-being, sustainable entrepreneurship, and wellness tourism in Baguio and Northern Luzon.

Azurin also cited high travel costs as a factor prompting some travelers to seek destinations abroad. He said the DOT is actively engaging government agencies, including the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and local government units (LGUs), to ensure that infrastructure development directly supports the tourism sector.