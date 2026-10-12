Speaking at the 15th Arangkada Philippines Forum on 9 October, Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay called on investors to explore opportunities in healthcare facilities, rehabilitation, digital health, hospitality and specialized wellness services.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is encouraging greater private-sector investment in medical and wellness tourism to strengthen the Philippines' competitiveness in the global healthcare travel market.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is shifting its focus beyond visitor arrivals, placing greater emphasis on investments, infrastructure,…

“We want to develop a stronger health and wellness sector that attracts investment, creates jobs, expands regional capacity, and improves services for Filipinos,” Angara-Mathay said.

The tourism chief emphasized the need to integrate healthcare, accommodation, transportation and technology to provide patients with accessible and coordinated services throughout their stay.

“We invite investors to look at the full range of opportunities: healthcare facilities, diagnostics, digital health, rehabilitation, wellness, hospitality, and long-stay communities. The greatest potential lies in connecting these services so that patients can receive care and support throughout their journey,” she added.

As of September 2026, the DOT's accreditation network included 13 hospitals, 21 ambulatory clinics, 10 dental clinics and 63 spas.

Six Philippine hospitals also hold accreditation from Joint Commission International, an international organization that evaluates healthcare quality and patient safety.

Angara-Mathay said public-private partnerships would be important in addressing gaps in healthcare-related tourism infrastructure, particularly outside major urban centers.

She cited opportunities for integrated medical tourism services, where patients could undergo treatment, continue rehabilitation and access nearby accommodation, nutrition, wellness and recreational facilities.

“Consider the possibilities: a patient receives specialized treatment at a major medical center, continues rehabilitation nearby, stays in quality accommodation with family, and has access to appropriate nutrition, wellness, and recreation. Such a model creates opportunities across hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, wellness centers, hotels, serviced residences, diagnostics, restaurants, transportation, and digital health providers,” she said.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the Philippine wellness economy reached $47.3 billion in 2024, ranking 23rd globally and eighth in the Asia-Pacific region.

The DOT is seeking to expand investment in traditional Filipino wellness practices such as hilot, locally sourced wellness products, physical therapy, rehabilitation, preventive healthcare, fertility services, dental care and ophthalmology.

The department has also partnered with private stakeholders to establish a Medical Concierge and Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The facility assists arriving medical tourists by providing information on healthcare and wellness services and connecting them with DOT-accredited tourism establishments.

Angara-Mathay said expanding the sector could generate employment, attract investment and strengthen regional tourism economies while improving access to supporting healthcare services for Filipinos.