Army trains troops in basic life support, first aid

The Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division trained personnel in basic life support and first aid to strengthen emergency response and disaster preparedness.

The Philippine Army (PA) on Tuesday said its 10th Infantry (Agila) Division (10ID), through its 10th Station Hospital (10SH), conducted a three-day Basic Life Support (BLS) and Standard First Aid (SFA) training at Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. in Mawab, Davao de Oro, from 29 to 31 October 2026.

The training aimed to enhance personnel’s lifesaving skills and emergency response capabilities.

Personnel from the Emergency Response Company, Division Reconnaissance Company, Headquarters Service Company, and 10SH participated in the training, which was facilitated by six qualified training providers from the Philippine Navy Nursing Service.

Participants underwent lectures, demonstrations, and practical exercises on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED) operation, bleeding control, wound management, and other essential first aid procedures.

The training supports 10ID’s preparations for simulated Inter-Agency Territorial Defense Operations and Civil Defense Operations Exercises, where Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) capabilities are essential in addressing emergencies arising from security crises.

It also reinforces the division’s readiness to provide immediate medical assistance and protect lives while carrying out its External Security Operations.

10ID Commander Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon emphasized the importance of developing personnel who are not only operationally capable but also equipped to respond to emergencies and preserve lives.

“Territorial defense readiness goes beyond our ability to respond to security threats. It also requires our troops to be prepared to protect lives, provide immediate assistance, and work alongside our civilian and inter-agency partners during emergencies. These lifesaving skills are essential in fulfilling our mission and strengthening our overall defense and civil preparedness capabilities,” Luzon said.