The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted counter-landing live-fire exercises in Aparri, Cagayan, on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, to strengthen its capability to defend the country's northern coastline against potential threats.

AFP chief Gen. Antonio Nafarrete led military officials during Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise 2 (CLLFX 2) in Barangay Dodan, part of the Defense of Northern Luzon phase of AFP Joint Exercise DAGIT-PA 10-2026.

The drills tested the military's ability to coordinate ground, air and maritime forces in repelling simulated enemy landings.

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Participating units deployed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets alongside artillery, armored vehicles, helicopters and special operations forces.

ATMOS self-propelled howitzers and 105mm artillery pieces demonstrated fire support capabilities, while Philippine Air Force S-70i Black Hawk helicopters provided supplementary air support.

The exercise also involved V150 and Simba armored vehicles, other armored personnel carriers and riverine units.

A key component was the use of Black Hawk helicopters in simulated limited close air support operations, demonstrating their potential role beyond troop transport and air mobility.

The AFP said the activity tested interoperability among participating units and their ability to conduct coordinated territorial defense operations.

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Senior military officers, local government officials and representatives of government agencies also attended.

Meanwhile, the AFP conducted Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations-West on Monday, 23 November, on Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea.

The exercise simulated an operation to regain control of a strategically important island through the coordinated deployment of naval, marine and amphibious forces.

It tested maritime mobility, intelligence gathering, surveillance and combat support capabilities across sea and land operations.

The AFP said both activities form part of continuing efforts to strengthen joint force integration, improve combat readiness and protect Philippine sovereignty and territorial integrity.