The Isabela Police Provincial Office (IPPO), in partnership with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), conducted a two-day first aid and Basic Life Support (BLS) training for tourist police personnel to improve their emergency response capabilities.

The training was held on 26 to 27 October at the Emergency Operation Center of the Isabela Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center inside the Provincial Capitol Compound in Ilagan City.

Police Provincial Director Col. Manuel Bayani Bringas was represented by Deputy Provincial Director for Administration Lt. Col. Genesis C. Cabacungan during the activity, which aimed to equip tourist police with the knowledge and practical skills needed to provide immediate assistance to tourists and other members of the public during medical emergencies.

Participants received instruction on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), emergency action principles, the proper use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), rescue breathing and the management of foreign body airway obstruction (FBAO).

On 27 October, the trainees participated in practical exercises to demonstrate the proper application of first aid and basic life support techniques in emergency situations.

Bringas emphasized the importance of continuously improving police personnel's knowledge, skills and readiness, particularly among tourist police officers who may be called upon to respond to emergencies in destinations frequented by visitors.