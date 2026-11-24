The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will subpoena comedian JP Aguilera of Pencilbox Comedy over controversial social media posts allegedly containing sexual references to children.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Tuesday, 24 November 2026, that the investigation stemmed from a referral by the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC), which raised concerns about the potential impact of such content on child protection.

One of Aguilera's posts read: “sabi ng doctor ko watch what you eat kaso kumo-konti na yung mga playground.”

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The CWC interpreted the remark as containing a sexual reference involving minors and warned that such humor could trivialize child exploitation.

The council also flagged another post allegedly containing a threat against an individual who may be a minor.

“Matters of this nature should never be treated as a joke,” Matibag said.

“Making light of such issues risks normalizing behavior that should never be accepted or tolerated,” he added.

Matibag said Aguilera would be given an opportunity to explain his remarks as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the posts, verify their authenticity and determine whether any laws were violated.

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The CWC warned that sexualized references involving children, particularly when widely circulated on social media, could undermine public awareness of child protection issues.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development earlier supported the CWC's call for greater responsibility among comedians and content creators.