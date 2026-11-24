Court-issued warrant served on woman facing sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A police officer serves a warrant of arrest on a regional-level most wanted woman in Naic, Cavite, on 24 November 2026 in connection with a drug-related offense.

Police arrested a regional-level most wanted person in Naic, Cavite, on Tuesday, 24 November, in connection with a drug-related offense.

Naic Municipal Police Station chief Police Lt. Col. Louie Gonzaga identified the arrested individual as alias “Jona,” a resident of the municipality.

The woman was apprehended at around 1:40 p.m. by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on 26 September 2026 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 132 in Naic for the service of sentence.

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The case involves a violation of Section 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which penalizes the unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following her arrest, the woman was informed of her constitutional rights and brought to the Naic Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. The warrant will be returned to the issuing court.

Cavite Police Provincial Office director Police Col. Ariel Red reaffirmed the provincial police force’s commitment to pursuing individuals with outstanding warrants while upholding professionalism, accountability and respect for human rights.

“Our intensified efforts to locate and apprehend wanted individuals remain steadfast, regardless of the nature of their offenses or where they may be found,” Red said.

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