Malacañang on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, challenged Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano to lead by example and personally contribute P170,000 toward reducing the Philippines' ballooning national debt.

Palace press officer Claire Castro made the remark after Cayetano proposed establishing a mechanism allowing Filipinos to voluntarily contribute toward settling the government's outstanding obligations.

“Voluntary, sabi niya. So mahirap gumawa naman ng batas kung i-ma-mandatory mo ito. Pero kung may mga mababait na puso at siya namang nagpasimula nito, mas maganda siguro makita mismo natin, mismo kay Senator Alan Cayetano, pasimulan na po niya,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

“To serve as a model,” she added.

During Senate budget deliberations, Cayetano asked representatives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Department of Finance whether a mechanism existed for individuals willing to contribute directly toward paying the national debt.

He cited an estimated P170,000 debt burden per Filipino, based on the government's outstanding obligations of P19.66 trillion as of September 2026.

Cayetano clarified that his proposal was entirely voluntary and would not require ordinary Filipinos to make additional payments beyond their taxes.

He suggested that wealthy individuals and other willing contributors could help reduce the debt burden.

Also read Batangas eyes livelihood boost through maliputo farming

However, the senator acknowledged that widespread public distrust in government could discourage donations, stressing the need for transparency, responsible spending and stronger oversight of public borrowing.

Castro urged Cayetano to translate his proposal into concrete action, suggesting that he could personally initiate the effort.

“Mas maganda po siguro kung siya mismo ang gagawa ng batas at may mga generous hearts na kaniyang sinasabi, at katulad ng sinabi natin, maaaring magsimula mismo ito kay Senator Alan Cayetano,” she said.

According to the Bureau of the Treasury, the national government's outstanding debt rose 11.03 percent from the end of 2025 to P19.66 trillion in September.