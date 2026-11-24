Aquaculture initiative seeks to strengthen food security and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for local fisherfolk.

Participants board outrigger boats in Barangay Lumang Lipa, Mataasnakahoy, Batangas, during the launching activities of the Maliputo Grow-Out Culture Production Project on 24 November 2026.

MATAASNAKAHOY, Batangas — The provincial government of Batangas launched a maliputo grow-out culture production project on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, aimed at expanding livelihood opportunities for local fisherfolk and strengthening the province’s fisheries sector.

The initiative, launched in Barangay Lumang Lipa, forms part of the HEARTS Program of Governor Vilma Santos-Recto and is being implemented through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg), headed by Dr. Rodrigo M. Bautista Jr.

The project seeks to promote maliputo production through aquaculture while supporting long-term livelihood opportunities and local food security.

Also read CALABARZON reviews construction trends for growth

The municipal government of Mataasnakahoy, led by Mayor Lucia Ellery L. Gardiola-Silva, expressed support for the initiative.

Representatives from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) CALABARZON, National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI), Protected Area Management Office of the Taal Volcano Protected Landscape and other provincial officials also attended the launch.

The initiative is part of the provincial government’s efforts to strengthen fisheries development and promote sustainable livelihood programs for fishing communities.

Details on the project’s funding, target beneficiaries and projected fish production were not disclosed in the provincial government’s announcement.