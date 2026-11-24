Chinese vessels continue to loiter in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) despite a temporary reduction in their numbers during the 49th ASEAN Summit 2026 in the Philippines, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) special spokesperson for the WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad (Ret.) said Tuesday.

Trinidad said the number of Chinese vessels monitored in the WPS increased to 48 from 17 to 23 November, compared with 19 recorded from 9 to 16 November, when the ASEAN Summit was held.

“Sa period covering 9 to 16 November, 19 ang namataan natin. And for today, actually, ang reporting ko is today, every Tuesday, the press conference, 48 naman, from 17 to 23 November. So, malaking increase yun, 19 to 48, from 9 to 16 November, and then 17 to 23 November, 48 ang na-monitor natin. So, mas tumaas, and we could only surmise na bagamat two weeks lang ito na monitoring, noong ASEAN eh, nagpakita sila na konti na ang nilagay nila sa ating EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) na barko,” Trinidad said in a radio interview.

He said the AFP continues to monitor foreign vessels in the country’s maritime domain through its sea-based, air-based, land-based and space-based monitoring capabilities. He also cited contributions from civilian maritime auxiliaries, particularly Filipino fisherfolk and seafarers, who provide photographs, videos and reports on foreign vessel movements.

“Almost on every ship, ang dami nating mga OFWs, di ba mga merchant, merchant marines natin, mga seamen natin, almost everyone has a Filipino seafarer. So, kasama yan sa mga nagbibigay ng mga reports sa atin,” Trinidad explained.

He said information provided by civilians supplements the military’s monitoring capabilities, allowing the Philippines to know almost in real time when foreign vessels enter its waters.