Malacañang on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, maintained that no agreement had been finalized requiring the Philippines to source all its agricultural and energy imports from the United States, contradicting an earlier announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Palace press officer Claire Castro said discussions on the proposed arrangement had yet to produce concrete terms or an implementation timetable.

"Sa ngayon po kasi, wala pa talagang napag-uusapan. So tingnan natin kung ano ang maaaring suggestion ng concerned mga agencies at mga concerned secretaries ng departamento," Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Trump previously claimed that the Philippines had agreed to purchase 100 percent of its agricultural products and energy requirements from the United States beginning 1 January 2027.

The announcement raised concerns among business groups about the potential impact on local farmers, domestic producers and existing trade relationships.

Castro assured the public that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would not enter into an agreement detrimental to the country's interests.

"Hindi po papasok ang Pangulo, ang administrasyon kung ito ay magkakaroon ng negatibong epekto sa bansa natin at sa ating mga kababayan," she said.

She added that sourcing products exclusively from the United States could be considered if American suppliers offered the most competitive prices, but other options would have to be evaluated.

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The proposed arrangement remains subject to discussions among concerned government agencies, including the departments of Trade and Industry, Agriculture and Energy.

Meanwhile, during Senate deliberations on the Department of Foreign Affairs' proposed 2027 budget, Sen. Erwin Tulfo acknowledged that the agency had been caught off guard by Trump's announcement.

Responding to Sen. Imee Marcos, Tulfo said the issue of agricultural imports surfaced only during bilateral discussions between the two presidents on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

"Actually, Senator Imee, [everybody] was taken aback because this issue was only brought up during the bilateral meeting between the two presidents during the ASEAN," Tulfo said.

He explained that earlier discussions had focused primarily on tariffs rather than a commitment to purchase all agricultural and energy supplies from the United States.

Tulfo said the Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Agriculture would handle further discussions on the proposed arrangement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is also awaiting clarification from Washington regarding Trump's announcement.