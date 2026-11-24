Government officials and resource persons participate in an open forum on construction statistics from approved building permits in Lipa City, Batangas, on 24 November 2026.

LIPA CITY, Batangas — Government agencies and local building officials are examining construction trends across CALABARZON to strengthen infrastructure planning, housing development and economic decision-making in the region.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) CALABARZON presented its latest construction statistics based on approved building permits during a regional data dissemination forum held on 24 November 2026 in Lipa City, Batangas.

The statistical presentation covered annual construction data from 2021 to 2025 and the first six months of 2026, providing government agencies and local authorities with information on developments in the regional construction sector.

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Engineer Jose Christopher D. Mendoza, division chief of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) IV-A, underscored the importance of reliable statistics in promoting economic progress while developing safe, sustainable and resilient communities.

Representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) IV-A and the Regional Development Council (RDC) CALABARZON also highlighted the importance of construction statistics in infrastructure planning, development programming and policy formulation.

The forum brought together representatives from local building offices across Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon to discuss construction developments and the importance of accurate data in local governance.

The PSA also recognized 15 local building offices, three from each province, for their contributions to the collection and submission of construction data.

The initiative forms part of the agency's continuing efforts to improve public access to official statistics and promote evidence-based development planning across CALABARZON.

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