PNP records 40.7M cemetery visits nationwide during Undas

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has maintained heightened security at transport terminals, major highways, airports and seaports as millions of Filipinos begin returning home following the Undas holidays.

According to the PNP, an estimated 40.7 million visits were recorded across 5,311 cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria nationwide from 30 October to 2 November 2026, based on monitoring data as of 6 a.m. Monday.

Police also reported confiscating 6,499 prohibited items, including 879 bladed weapons, 62 alcoholic drinks, 2,817 lighters and 1,739 cigarettes and vape products.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered continued police visibility and security operations at transportation hubs and major roads amid the anticipated post-holiday travel rush.

"No destination is worth risking lives for," Nartatez said, reminding motorists to avoid speeding, drunk driving and mobile phone use while behind the wheel.