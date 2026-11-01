Revilla orders Bacoor pet crematorium closed

A closure notice dated 31 October 2026 is posted at Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium in Bacoor City, Cavite, amid an investigation into complaints linked to 29 animal remains found dumped in Bulacan.

Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla ordered the closure of Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium amid an investigation into complaints linked to the remains of 26 dogs and three cats found dumped in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

In a video posted on his Facebook page late on 31 October, Revilla said he had directed police to investigate and gather evidence for appropriate charges. He urged affected pet owners to help identify their animals to strengthen the investigation.

The mayor said the establishment’s owner, Jonathan Legaspi, could not provide sufficient documentation proving that pets entrusted to the business had been cremated.

According to Revilla, Legaspi said some remains had been brought to Caloocan for cremation. However, the owner could not confirm whether the animals shown in circulating photographs were among those received by the establishment.

Revilla said the City Legal Office was assisting discussions between the establishment and complainants, while police and Barangay Kaingin-Digman were helping document complaints.

The investigation continues to determine who was responsible for dumping the remains and whether these belonged to pets entrusted to the crematorium.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society condemned the alleged deception of owners who paid for their deceased pets to be cremated.

“Pet parents paid for a service that was supposed to provide their beloved companions with a dignified farewell,” PAWS said in its statement.

The organization said the alleged deception may constitute estafa under Article 315(2)(a) of the Revised Penal Code.

PAWS urged affected owners to preserve receipts, cremation certificates, communications, photographs and other evidence, and seek legal assistance in filing appropriate complaints. It also called on the concerned local government to thoroughly investigate the incident.