PhilHealth eyes expanded access to YAKAP, GAMOT services in Subic

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) is looking to bring its Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) and Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) services closer to workers in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

During the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority's (SBMA) Talakayan sa Freeport at the Travelers Hotel on 29 October 2026, PhilHealth Olongapo Local Health Insurance Office Head Leny D. Fajardo, PhilHealth Regional Office III Public Affairs Unit Head Monifer Bansil, Admin Aide IV Alfie De Vera, and SBMA Public Health and Safety Department Safety Division Office Chief Dr. Arlene Cesa discussed the agency's healthcare services.

YAKAP is PhilHealth's primary healthcare program, which provides registered members and their qualified dependents with free medical check-ups, diagnostic laboratory tests, cancer screenings, and maintenance medicines.

Among its benefits is the Free First Patient Encounter (FPE) with a YAKAP physician, which includes a health assessment, physical examination, and review of medical history.

The program also covers selected baseline and accredited diagnostic tests, as well as outpatient screening packages for breast, lung, liver, and colorectal cancers.

Meanwhile, the GAMOT program provides qualified members with free outpatient maintenance medicines, with an annual benefit limit of up to P20,000 per member.

PhilHealth officials said YAKAP is open to all registered members and their qualified dependents, including private and government employees, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, indigents, overseas Filipino workers, solo parents, students, and children below 21 years old.

The initiative seeks to reach more workers in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, whose workforce has grown to an all-time high of 172,226 employees.

According to SBMA Labor Department reports, the increase was driven by growth in the services and manufacturing sectors.