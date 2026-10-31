Palawan police seize ₱1.6M in illegal cigarettes

Two operations in Bataraza and Narra yield 1,710 reams; three individuals apprehended

ILLEGAL CIGARETTE SEIZURES. Police document boxes of suspected illegally traded cigarettes during separate operations in Barangay Poblacion, Narra (left), and Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza (right), Palawan, on 30 and 31 October 2026. The Palawan Police Provincial Office reported recovering 1,710 reams valued at approximately ₱1.615 million.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Police confiscated 1,710 reams of suspected illegally traded cigarettes worth approximately ₱1.615 million in separate operations in Bataraza and Narra, Palawan, on 30 and 31 October, the Palawan Police Provincial Office reported.

The operations resulted in the apprehension of two adults and a minor, while another suspect escaped during an undercover operation in Bataraza.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, joint police and maritime personnel conducted an operation in Sitio Tagdalongon, Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, targeting the alleged illegal sale of cigarettes.

Police said a 30-year-old fisherman known as alias “Sam” had sold 50 reams of Fort Menthol cigarettes to an undercover operative for ₱14,000 before recognizing the officer and fleeing into a dark area.

The operating team subsequently recovered 850 reams of cigarettes, including New Berlin and Fort brands, with an estimated market value of ₱1.314 million.

The operation involved personnel from the Bataraza Municipal Police Station, Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit, 1st Palawan Police Provincial Mobile Force Company and PNP Maritime Group.

Hours later, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Narra police and provincial mobile force personnel intercepted a white Isuzu Travis at a checkpoint along the national highway following intelligence about the alleged transport of illegal cigarettes from Bataraza.

An inspection uncovered 860 reams of cigarettes concealed beneath the vehicle's floor, consisting of 675 reams of New Berlin and 185 reams of Fort cigarettes valued at approximately ₱301,000.

Police apprehended two 27-year-old men identified as aliases “Red” and “Raffy,” together with a minor.

Authorities said the minor would be handled in accordance with applicable child protection and juvenile justice laws.

The confiscated cigarettes were inventoried and documented in the presence of barangay officials, while the evidence and apprehended individuals were brought to the Narra Municipal Police Station for appropriate disposition.

Palawan police provincial director Col. Joel D. Casupanan said the operations formed part of the police campaign against the illegal cigarette trade and violations of Republic Act 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law.

Casupanan said the provincial police would continue strengthening intelligence gathering and coordination among units to prevent the distribution of illegal cigarette products.