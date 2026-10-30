VP Sara visits Roxas Night Market bombing memorial

Vice President Sara Duterte took a visit to the Roxas Night Market bombing memorial in Davao City on Friday, 30 October.

Vice President Sara Duterte visited the memorial site for victims of the 2016 Roxas Night Market bombing in Davao City ahead of the observance of Undas.

“I visited the memorial of our deceased countrymen from the bombing of the Roxas Night Market in 2016. In this holy celebration, we offer our prayers for their souls,” Duterte said in a social media post.

The Vice President also offered prayers for Filipinos facing poverty and other hardships.

“We pray for the intercession of all the saints as we lift our country in prayer, especially for our fellow Filipinos who continue to endure hardship and poverty,” she said.

“May God grant them hope and strength to overcome the challenges they face,” she added.

The Roxas Night Market bombing on Sept. 2, 2016, killed 15 people and injured several others.

Authorities later determined that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device.