Most of the vessel’s 58 passengers had disembarked when the incident occurred

A roll-on/roll-off vessel lies tilted at Ungos Port in Real, Quezon, following an incident early Friday, 30 October. Four people sustained minor injuries.

Four people sustained minor injuries after a roll-on/roll-off passenger vessel tilted while unloading at Ungos Port in Real, Quezon, early Friday, 30 October.

Real Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Ricky Poblete said the vessel had arrived from Polillo Island and was unloading passengers and vehicles when the incident occurred.

Poblete, citing the captain’s account, said a mooring line securing the vessel to the port snapped before the ship tilted.