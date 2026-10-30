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RoRo tilts while unloading in Quezon; 4 hurt

Most of the vessel’s 58 passengers had disembarked when the incident occurred

Josephine D. Escovidal··1 MIN READ

A roll-on/roll-off vessel lies tilted at Ungos Port in Real, Quezon, following an incident early Friday, 30 October. Four people sustained minor injuries.

A roll-on/roll-off vessel lies tilted at Ungos Port in Real, Quezon, following an incident early Friday, 30 October. Four people sustained minor injuries.

REAL MDRRMO

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Four people sustained minor injuries after a roll-on/roll-off passenger vessel tilted while unloading at Ungos Port in Real, Quezon, early Friday, 30 October.

Real Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Ricky Poblete said the vessel had arrived from Polillo Island and was unloading passengers and vehicles when the incident occurred.

Poblete, citing the captain’s account, said a mooring line securing the vessel to the port snapped before the ship tilted.

The vessel was carrying 58 passengers, most of whom had already disembarked when it tilted.