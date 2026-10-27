9 injured as jeepney overturns after collision in Batangas

Nine people were injured after a jeepney collided with a Toyota Vios and overturned along Lipa–Tiaong Road in Lipa City, Batangas, on 26 October.

Nine people were injured after a jeepney collided with a sedan and overturned along Lipa–Tiaong Road in Barangay Pinagkawitan, Lipa City, Batangas, on 26 October.

According to the initial police investigation, the jeepney was traveling toward Lipa City at about 11 a.m., while a Toyota Vios was heading in the opposite direction toward Padre Garcia.

Police said the sedan attempted a U-turn, causing the front portions of the two vehicles to collide. The jeepney driver subsequently lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn onto its right side in the middle of the road.

The jeepney’s 34-year-old driver and eight passengers sustained injuries and were taken to NL Villa Medical Center for treatment.

The passengers ranged in age from 18 to 73. The report did not specify the severity of their injuries.