NCRPO warns against banned items at cemeteries

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday, 30 October, reminded the public to observe cemetery regulations and avoid bringing prohibited items during the observance of Undas 2026.

NCRPO officer-in-charge Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano urged visitors to cooperate with cemetery administrators, security personnel and local authorities by following restrictions on prohibited items, vehicles and designated entry and exit points.

Banned items include alcoholic beverages, firearms, knives and other sharp objects, flammable materials such as paint thinner, hazardous substances, illegal drugs and gambling paraphernalia, including playing cards and dice.

Loud sound systems, musical instruments and pets may also be prohibited, depending on cemetery regulations.

Abrahano also advised visitors to check vehicle restrictions before traveling, as some cemeteries prohibit motorcycles, bicycles, electric bikes and other vehicles during designated periods.

In Manila, the Manila North and Manila South cemeteries have imposed vehicle-entry restrictions for Undas 2026, including a ban on e-bikes.

Visitors were advised to check cemetery-specific guidelines and use designated parking areas outside the premises when necessary.

Abrahano said compliance with the rules would help prevent congestion, ensure orderly movement and keep passageways accessible to emergency responders.

Police personnel will be deployed in and around cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria, particularly at entrances, exits, nearby roads, parking areas and other locations where large crowds are expected.