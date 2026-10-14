The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has started preparing security measures for the upcoming observance of Undas 2026 to ensure the safety and security of the public visiting cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria in Metro Manila.

NCRPO Chief Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano directed all police district directors, chiefs of police, and station commanders to coordinate closely with cemetery and columbarium administrators to establish security arrangements, identify potential risks, and ensure the orderly movement of visitors throughout the observance.

Police personnel will be deployed in strategic areas, including cemetery entrances and exits, nearby roads, transport terminals, and other locations where large crowds are expected. Police visibility and security monitoring will also be intensified to help prevent criminal activities and ensure immediate response to emergencies.

Abrahano likewise ordered concerned police units to coordinate with local government units, traffic authorities, and other partner agencies in preparing traffic management plans to address congestion, facilitate pedestrian movement, and maintain access for emergency vehicles.

The NCRPO chief also reminded the public to take necessary precautions while visiting cemeteries and memorial parks.

The public is also reminded not to bring prohibited items, contraband, bladed weapons, or other dangerous objects into cemeteries and memorial parks. Visitors are encouraged to follow security personnel’s instructions, observe designated entry and exit points, and report suspicious activities immediately to nearby police officers.

Abrahano emphasized that public cooperation remains essential to the success of the security preparations.

The NCRPO assured the public that Metro Manila police units will remain alert and responsive throughout the observance, with security measures adjusted as necessary based on crowd conditions and the assessment of local police commanders.