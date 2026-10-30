A Starhorse Shipping Lines vessel is seen in the waters off Real, Quezon. The Maritime Industry Authority has suspended the Passenger Ship Safety Certificate of MV Virgen de Peñafrancia II following a maritime incident on 30 October 2026. (Contributed photo)

REAL, Quezon — The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has suspended the Passenger Ship Safety Certificate of MV Virgen de Peñafrancia II following Friday's maritime incident at the Port of Real, preventing the vessel from resuming passenger operations pending a safety inspection and technical evaluation.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon ordered the suspension after the roll-on/roll-off vessel operated by Starhorse Shipping Lines Inc. tilted near the port early Friday, 30 October, leaving three passengers injured, according to MARINA.

The agency deployed marine casualty investigators to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify possible violations of maritime safety regulations.

MARINA's preliminary findings indicated that a mooring line snapped amid strong currents at approximately 12:25 a.m., causing the vessel to list.

Three passengers were reportedly injured after being struck by a drum that shifted during the incident.

The agency emphasized that its preliminary findings were not conclusive. Investigators will examine the vessel's condition, mooring arrangements, stability, cargo-securing procedures and compliance with maritime safety requirements.

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier reported rescuing 58 people, including two infants, following the incident.

Coast Guard personnel also deployed oil spill booms as a precaution after confirming that the vessel carried approximately 1,300 liters of marine diesel oil in its service tank.

MARINA said the suspension would remain in effect until the vessel undergoes the required inspection and technical evaluation to establish its seaworthiness.