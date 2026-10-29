The Philippines and Japan have agreed to accelerate discussions on the transfer of a Japanese warship to the Philippine Navy as both countries strengthen defense cooperation amid growing security concerns over China's activities in the Indo-Pacific.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi discussed the proposed transfer during a bilateral meeting Wednesday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus in Cebu.

In a joint statement, the two officials said they would pursue the transfer of the first Abukuma-class destroyer at the earliest possible date following its expected decommissioning in the coming years.

The two countries also agreed to provide necessary training for Philippine Navy personnel before the transfer and coordinate on the vessel's maintenance and logistical support.

The planned acquisition forms part of broader efforts to strengthen maritime security and improve the Philippine military's operational capabilities.

Teodoro and Koizumi also expressed serious concern over China's increasing coercive activities in the waters and airspace surrounding Japan, as well as dangerous encounters involving Chinese vessels and Philippine forces in the South China Sea.

Both officials reiterated their opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo through force or coercion in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

Expanded military cooperation

The defense chiefs also discussed the possible transfer of one Japanese TC-90 aircraft to the Philippines by the end of Japan's fiscal year 2027.

Details concerning the aircraft's operation and maintenance will be finalized through a bilateral working group established in May.

The two countries also committed to advancing negotiations on an agreement protecting classified military information to facilitate closer operational cooperation.

Teodoro and Koizumi highlighted the implementation of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which facilitated the participation of Japanese forces in field training during the Balikatan 2026 military exercises.

The training included live-fire exercises involving surface-to-ship missiles.

They also welcomed the implementation of the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), which took effect in July.

The agreement was first applied during the bilateral Doushin-Bayanihan exercise in October, when the Philippine Air Force provided supplies to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

The officials said these developments demonstrated growing interoperability between the two defense establishments.

Beyond bilateral cooperation, the Philippines and Japan agreed to strengthen security engagements with Australia and the United States, alongside existing ASEAN defense frameworks.

They also cited the successful joint maritime security activity conducted in September under the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security, jointly chaired by the Philippines and Japan.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific and maintaining regional peace and stability.