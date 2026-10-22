Bimby Aquino vows to always look after brother Josh

A touching declaration of brotherly love from Bimby Aquino-Yap has captured attention after the youngest son of television personality Kris Aquino revealed that his future wife must wholeheartedly accept his older brother, Josh Aquino.

For Bimby, marriage is not simply about finding someone to share his life with. It also means choosing a partner who understands his lifelong commitment to his family, particularly his beloved Kuya Josh.

The young Aquino made the emotional statement during a conversation featured in the upcoming special interview of his mother with veteran television host Boy Abunda.

“I will only marry a girl who can accept Kuya, because I know one day when Mama is gone, I will take care of him,” Bimby said.

His words reflected the close relationship between the two brothers and his determination to remain a constant source of love, protection, and companionship for Josh.

Despite being the younger sibling, Bimby has already expressed his willingness to shoulder the responsibility of looking after his brother in the years ahead.

The statement becomes even more meaningful considering the challenges their family has experienced, particularly Kris’ continuing health struggles.

Throughout her medical journey, the Queen of All Media has frequently expressed her love and appreciation for her two sons, who have remained important sources of strength and inspiration.

Bimby’s declaration also highlights the values of family loyalty and unconditional acceptance that Kris has sought to instill in her children.

Rather than viewing his brother as a responsibility to be avoided, Bimby sees caring for Josh as a natural expression of their bond.

During the interview, Kris also reportedly spoke about Josh’s kindness and generosity, as well as the affection and support that Bimby continues to show his older brother.

The exchange offers audiences a more personal glimpse into the Aquino family’s relationship beyond their public image.

It also underscores the importance of ensuring that family members receive love, understanding, and support throughout their lives.

For Kris, hearing her youngest son express such devotion to his brother is a meaningful reflection of the close family relationship they have maintained despite difficult circumstances.

The special interview with Kris Aquino, featuring Bimby, is scheduled to air on October 28 and 29, 2026, on GMA Network’s Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, as part of the television host’s birthday celebration.

Beyond the revelations expected from the much-anticipated conversation, Bimby’s promise to his older brother stands out as one of its most touching moments.

His message carries a simple but powerful sentiment: whoever becomes part of his future must also embrace the family he loves.