Kris Aquino won’t ‘give oxygen’ to critics, shares Josh’s quiet care

Kris Aquino has shared a deeply personal update on her health — and on the son she says has quietly been taking care of her.

In an Instagram post, Aquino revealed that she recently underwent another operation and is now battling yet another autoimmune disease, one that she described as showing “scary symptoms.”

“I have stopped giving you health updates because I’ve been afraid — there are not so great numbers and can you believe a new autoimmune disease that’s exhibiting scary symptoms,” she wrote.

Aquino also explained why she chose not to respond to recent controversies and online criticism, saying she took the advice of a friend to ignore people who were seeking a reaction.

“A friend who I admire for his wisdom told me there are people I should learn not to give oxygen to… By never stating their names, or my feelings, they didn’t get the word war from me they were expecting.”

She then spoke about her eldest son, Josh, sharing that despite public speculation, he has remained by her side.

“But to set the record straight, kuya is with me during our afternoon siesta… Monday to Friday kuya Josh does his share to take care of his mama.”

Aquino described their daily routine, saying Josh lets her rest her head on his shoulder while they nap together.

“He loves to say: ‘Mama your shoulder’s here.’ I sleep best with my head resting on Kuya’s shoulder and my arms wrapped around his left arm.”

The television host also thanked the doctors and nurses at Makati Medical Center for respecting her privacy as she recovers. She said she is waiting for her sutures to be removed before undergoing her third infusion of a biologic immunosuppressant that has helped manage her condition.

Aquino ended her post by thanking supporters for their prayers and explaining why she continues to fight despite her worsening health.

“Bimb still needs more years to be ready for his lifelong responsibility of taking care of his kuya Josh. That’s why ang mama nila hindi pa pwedeng isuko ang laban.”