Actress and television host Ruffa Gutierrez has developed a deeper appreciation for her mother, veteran talent manager Annabelle Rama, whose strict parenting style she once found difficult to understand.

Now that she is raising her own daughters, Lorin and Venice, Ruffa admits that motherhood has given her a different perspective on the discipline and guidance she received while growing up.

During her guest appearance on GMA Network’s Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Ruffa reflected on how her experiences as a daughter have influenced the way she raises her children.

When host Boy Abunda asked how her daughters differed from her at their age, Ruffa proudly described them as responsible young women who are focused on their education and personal goals.

“They are more disciplined. They love to study. They know what they want. Hindi puso ang nasa isip nila,” Ruffa shared.

Boy then asked whether her daughters were rebellious, prompting Ruffa to explain how her understanding of her mother’s strictness had changed over the years.

“Hindi naman sila rebellious. No, ako naman, I realized that everything that my mom did back in the day, ‘yung pagiging mahigpit niya, was for my own sake kase I’m the only girl,” she said.

Ruffa admitted that she only fully understood her mother’s intentions when she experienced the responsibilities and challenges of raising children herself.

“And natuto ako nun, and I realized all of that nung naging nanay din ako. S’yempre hindi natin mare-realize ’yun pag bata ka. So, nung naging nanay ako narealize ko, full circle moment,” she added.

The actress also expressed her gratitude to Annabelle for the discipline that helped shape her personal life and decisions.

“And when my mom was strict sabi ko, maraming-maraming salamat Ma dahil hinigpitan mo ko, naging maayos at maganda ang buhay ko.”

For Ruffa, the realization represents a meaningful change in how she views her relationship with her mother.

What she once considered excessive strictness has become something she now recognizes as an expression of parental love, protection and concern.

Her reflections also highlighted the differences between generations, particularly in how young people approach relationships, education and their future.

While Ruffa grew up under the watchful eye of her famously outspoken mother, she now takes pride in seeing Lorin and Venice develop their own identities while remaining disciplined and goal-oriented.

The actress’s candid revelations offered viewers a more personal glimpse into the Gutierrez family, showing that behind Annabelle’s strong personality is a mother whose guidance continues to influence her daughter.