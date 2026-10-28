LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Police have intensified security around schools in La Trinidad following online threats of a possible shooting targeting two educational institutions in the municipality.

Mayor Roderick Awingan assured residents that the municipal government and law enforcement agencies are taking precautionary measures to protect students, teachers and school personnel.

Awingan said municipal officials had met with administrators of one of the affected schools to discuss security arrangements.

The La Trinidad Municipal Police Station (MPS) identified San Jose School of La Trinidad as one of the institutions mentioned in the threatening social media post. The second school was not publicly identified.

San Jose School suspended face-to-face classes as a precaution.

According to police, the post began circulating over the weekend and was detected through online monitoring.

The local police and Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit have launched investigations to identify the person responsible for posting the threat and assess its credibility.

Authorities said no formal complaint had been filed as of their latest report.

Police have increased visibility and foot patrols around schools while coordinating with local officials and school administrators.

Although investigators suspect the post could be a prank, police warned that threats of violence carry serious legal consequences and may result in criminal charges.

Authorities also urged residents not to circulate unverified information or repost threatening content, which could cause unnecessary alarm.

Instead, the public was encouraged to report suspicious activities directly to law enforcement authorities.

The La Trinidad MPS assured students that security personnel and local officials were working together to address the situation.