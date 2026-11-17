TUBA, BENGUET – Six individuals were injured after a 10-wheeler Isuzu wing van truck crashed into a warehouse inside the Philippine Rabbit Compound along Marcos Highway in Poblacion, Tuba, Benguet, in the late night of 16 November 2026.

According to initial police investigation, the truck experienced a mechanical defect, specifically a loose brake, which caused the vehicle to slam into the warehouse.

The truck was driven by a 45-year-old male resident of San Vicente, Sto. Tomas, Batangas. Both the driver and his truck helper were among the individuals injured in the crash.

Also read David pushes for Pax Silica transparency

Personnel from the Tuba Municipal Police Station, the Tuba Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the Tuba Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and 911-Baguio immediately responded to the scene. All injured victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the full circumstances of the accident and identify everyone involved.