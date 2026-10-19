Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) has tightened security at its Grade School Department following reports of a possible threat of violence on Monday, 19 October, although authorities have yet to establish any credible danger.

In an advisory, the university acknowledged growing anxiety among parents and students, particularly following the tragedy on 18 August.

"The Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) Grade School Department understands the fear and anxiety caused by circulating messages about a reported threat of violence on October 19. Coming just two months after the tragedy of August 18, we recognize why these messages are especially distressing to our families," the advisory read.

The university said it immediately coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to verify the reports and determine whether further action was necessary.

"Please be assured that we are taking these reports seriously. Based on the information verified thus far, no substantiated threat has been identified. Nevertheless, we continue to assess the information received and have coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) for further verification and appropriate action," it added.

Security measures at the university's Kreutz Campus have been reinforced, including stricter entry screening, metal detectors, X-ray baggage inspections and controlled access.

The university also announced additional perimeter security and increased deployment of roving security personnel as precautionary measures.

Officials said any changes to school arrangements or additional safety protocols would be announced through official university channels.