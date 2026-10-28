Actor Donny Pangilinan has played down the controversy surrounding an It’s Showtime Baby Dolls member who drew mixed reactions online after sharing an intimate dream involving him.

Pangilinan said he did not believe Juby intended to offend anyone when she made the revelation during an interview that later circulated on social media.

“I personally don’t think naman that she meant anything bad with it, to hurt someone. Baka masyado lang na naging komportable siya. I know this is just one of their first interviews. It was a learning experience for everyone, but ako, I wish them all the best,” he said.

Juby's remarks sparked discussions about personal boundaries and whether it was appropriate to publicly share intimate details involving another person without their consent.

While some social media users found her story amusing, others criticized the disclosure.

In an interview reported by ABS-CBN News, Pangilinan acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers but said the controversy could encourage constructive discussions about respect and personal boundaries.

“Honestly, I understand naman where some people are coming from. I think it’s nice that they’re able to spark these types of conversations. I think these are very healthy conversations to have,” he said.

The actor also suggested that Juby's limited experience with media interviews may have contributed to the incident.

Rather than prolong the controversy, Pangilinan expressed his good wishes for Juby and the other Baby Dolls members.